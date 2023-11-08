Children adoption groups working together to find forever families

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023
November is National Adoption Month, and several local organizations are working together to find kids their forever homes.

T.A. Walker Shined A Light on two organizations that work tirelessly to help create safe and positive opportunities for children and families.

Children's Home Society of Florida says their number one challenge is finding families who are open to the kids in care needs that the kids. They say they are desperately looking for families who want to adopt kids who are teenagers, who might have a medical issue, sibling groups, kids who have behavioral challenges, or kids who need assistance with school.

"It takes a parent, a person that wants to and acknowledges that they need to make the changes in their lives to meet the kids needs versus expecting a child to adapt to their family," said Amy Garvin-Liddell, who is the adoption program manager for Children’s Home Society of Florida.

"I can say with all honesty, it's just the best blessing of our lives and we just believe that children belong and families and yeah, so it's a it's a gift," said Lisa Murphy, who is the founder and CEO for Open Hearts for Orphans.

Murphy has adopted five kids from China and now works to fundraise to provide adoption grants, medical care, and basic needs for vulnerable children. She has written a book called "With an Open Heart" that funds her adoption non-profit.

To donate to Open Hearts for Orphans, click here.

