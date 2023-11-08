Common antibiotics still in shortage as strep cases rise

FILE: A pharmacist walks through prescriptions. The powder form of amoxicillin has been in...
FILE: A pharmacist walks through prescriptions. The powder form of amoxicillin has been in shortage since October 2022, according to the FDA.(Navy Medicine)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Strep throat is on the rise in the U.S. as antibiotics continue to face a shortage.

Data shows strep cases started increasing in August, largely in children between the ages of 4 and 12.

The most common antibiotic to treat the infection is amoxicillin.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, its powder form has been in shortage since October 2022.

Capsule and tablet forms aren’t on the shortage list, but experts say they are not suitable for some children.

While anyone can get strep throat, it’s most common among kids ages five to 15.

Symptoms include fever, sore throat, and pain when swallowing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alligator captured swimming near shore in Broward County
Body of missing 17-year-old swimmer found
92-foot luxury boat beached in Delray Beach since Friday removed
Missing Martin County teen was soccer player, youth coach
Effort to locate teen swimmer becomes ‘search and recovery’ mission

Latest News

FILE - A man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Jan. 12, 2015. The...
Las Vegas hotel workers union reaches tentative deal with Caesars, but threat of strike still looms
FILE - In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, an exhibit shows Ivanka...
Ivanka Trump takes witness stand in the civil fraud trial that’s scrutinizing the family business
1 dead in shooting at Boynton Beach apartment complex, located near 3 schools
A woman carries a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the...
Israel comes under pressure over plight of civilians in Gaza as thousands flee enclave’s north