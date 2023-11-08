Deer smashes through lingerie store and wrecks it

A lingerie store was left damaged and closed for a day after a deer crashed through the front door and caused chaos.
By Brendan Vrabel and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray) - A lingerie store in Michigan was left damaged after a deer crashed through the front door and caused chaos, WILX reports.

The owner of Curvaceous Lingerie said a deer charged into the store on Saturday from across the street and broke through the glass door. The deer slid around the store, breaking mirrors and wrecking mannequins.

The owner said the deer did bloody itself while panicking in the store, but nobody was hurt.

Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop
Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop(Curvaceous Lingerie)

People in the store opened the door, and the deer eventually ran outside.

The store was closed for the rest of the day.

Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop
Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop(Curvaceous Lingerie)

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alligator captured swimming near shore in Broward County
Body of missing 17-year-old swimmer found
92-foot luxury boat beached in Delray Beach since Friday removed
Missing Martin County teen was soccer player, youth coach
Effort to locate teen swimmer becomes ‘search and recovery’ mission

Latest News

FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in...
Adidas says it may write off remaining unsold Yeezy shoes after breakup with Ye
FILE - Zurzuvae was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August to help the 1 in 8...
Price set on first FDA-approved postpartum depression pill
Children adoption groups working together to find forever families
FILE - Signage for the 51st annual CMA Awards appears in lights at the Bridgestone Arena on...
CMA Awards will pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett during a show hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning