Passenger dies in a crash with vehicle that ran red light in Belle Glade

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 71-year-old passenger died when her mini-van was struck by another mini-van that ran a red light Tuesday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

At 6:55 p.m., PBSO was dispatched to the crash at County Road 880, which runs along a canal, and Duda Road.

Vilma S. Moreno was a passenger in a 2014 Dodge Caravan driven by 54-year-old woman from Belle Glade.

The vehicle was traveling south on Duda Road, proceeding at the intersection with a green light, when a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica driven by a 38-year-old woman from Belle Glade failed to stop.

The Chrysler's front struck the passenger side of the Dodge.

The Dodge spun and Moreno, a passenger in a rear seat, was ejected.

The Chrysler struck an electrical box and came to a rest on the southeast shoulder of the intersection on top of the passenger.

Morena was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of both vehicles sustained minor injuries.

Two other passengers in the Caravan, 57- and 49- year old women from Belle Glade were uninjured.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Alligator captured swimming near shore in Broward County
92-foot luxury boat beached in Delray Beach since Friday removed
Blossom the cow was found trapped under a Connecticut highway.
Cow named Blossom rescued after being trapped under highway
Effort to locate teen swimmer becomes ‘search and recovery’ mission
Breeze Airways adds nonstop flights from Vero Beach to Providence

Latest News

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an...
No. 4 Seminoles still in College Football Playoff mix
Democrats counter messaging by Republican presidential candidates
Florida lawmakers discuss homeowners insurance during special session
Florida House approves millions to increase security at Jewish schools