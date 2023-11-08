Passenger dies in a crash with vehicle that ran red light in Belle Glade

A 71-year-old passenger died when her mini-van was struck by another mini-van that ran a red light Tuesday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

At 6:55 p.m., PBSO was dispatched to the crash at County Road 880, which runs along a canal, and Duda Road.

Vilma S. Moreno was a passenger in a 2014 Dodge Caravan driven by 54-year-old woman from Belle Glade.

The vehicle was traveling south on Duda Road, proceeding at the intersection with a green light, when a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica driven by a 38-year-old woman from Belle Glade failed to stop.

The Chrysler's front struck the passenger side of the Dodge.

The Dodge spun and Moreno, a passenger in a rear seat, was ejected.

The Chrysler struck an electrical box and came to a rest on the southeast shoulder of the intersection on top of the passenger.

Morena was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of both vehicles sustained minor injuries.

Two other passengers in the Caravan, 57- and 49- year old women from Belle Glade were uninjured.

