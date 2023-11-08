Steve Martin pokes fun at Fla. county after ‘Shopgirl’ stripped from schools

‘Now people who want to read it will have to buy a copy,’ comedian says on Instagram
Steve Martin attends the "Pictures From Home" Broadway opening night at Studio 54 on Thursday,...
Steve Martin attends the "Pictures From Home" Broadway opening night at Studio 54 on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in New York. (Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)(CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Actor and comedian Steve Martin had some fun on social media at the expense of one Florida county.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star called out Collier County on his Instagram page Monday.

"So proud to have my book Shopgirl banned in Collier County, Florida! Now people who want to read it will have to buy a copy!" he wrote.

"Shopgirl," which Martin wrote in 2000 and later adapted into a 2005 film in which he also starred, tells the story of a love triangle between an aspiring artist who sells women's gloves at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills, California, a wealthy, older divorced businessman and a socially inept admirer whose unrequited advances are rebuffed.

Steve Martin and Claire Danes pose for a photograph Friday, Sept. 9, 2005, in Toronto. Martin...
Steve Martin and Claire Danes pose for a photograph Friday, Sept. 9, 2005, in Toronto. Martin is the screenwriter, producer and star of "Shopgirl". Danes also stars in the movie.

Martin's novella was one of 313 books removed from Collier County public school libraries to comply with Florida law prohibiting literature containing "sexual conduct," according to a list cataloged by NBC affiliate WBBH.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Martin's post had nearly 28,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

Martin has starred in several popular comedies, including "The Jerk" (1979), "Three Amigos" (1986), "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" (1987), "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" (1988), "Parenthood" (1989), and the 1991 "Father of the Bride" remake and its 1995 sequel.

The movie version of "Shopgirl" co-stars Clare Danes and Jason Schwartzman.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Alligator captured swimming near shore in Broward County
Body of missing 17-year-old swimmer found
92-foot luxury boat beached in Delray Beach since Friday removed
Missing Martin County teen was soccer player, youth coach
Collapse at Boynton Beach condo complex causes some evacuations

Latest News

Boynton Beach police said one person is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex near...
Chopper 5 video of police at apartment complex in Meadows Circle
Boynton Beach police are investigating the discovery of a body on the roof of the Centennial...
Boynton Beach police investigating body on roof of Centennial Park amphitheater
Trump will try to upstage GOP debate with South Florida rally
Actors Dan Aykroyd, left, Ernie Hudson and Bill Murray sing "Happy Birthday" to the late Harold...
Ghostbusters are back in new ‘Frozen Empire’ trailer