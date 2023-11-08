Vigil held on soccer field for 17-year-old who drowned

PSL Hurricane Soccer Club members held a vigil Tuesday night in honor of teammate and coach, 17-year-old Nick Alincy, who drowned Monday in Martin County.

"It feels surreal, it's like I saw him Sunday and I didn't believe it at first, it's just crazy," teammate Joshua Elwood said. "People here people that surround us, they care for Nick, they love Nick."

The vigil took place at Swan Park in Port St Lucie on the same fields where Alincy played soccer since he was a child. He also coached youth teams.

Alincy's mother was in attendance and laid a flower, heartbroken, on the field surrounded by hundreds of friends, teammates and coaches who knew her son like he was family.

"Playing here today just kind of made me feel at home, it made him feel at home as well,” Elwood said.

Nick Alincy was a student at St. Lucie West Centennial High School.

Amid tears and sniffling, music from a saxophone comforted those in attendance, who placed flowers on the field.



"If you can find yourself like Nick don't wait on it, get that person in your life, it'll make an impact," 19-year-old Tyler Swanson said.

Swanson said he played soccer with Alincy for nearly 10 years and drove in from college in central Florida after hearing the news.

“It does feel surreal especially tonight is going to be a sad night because all the people that came show he was that kind of friend. He had that kind of impact on everyone," Swanson said.

Alincy's #5 jerseys were on display under lights that were shining bright in his honor.



"When he walked into a room or on the field it made everyone's day even better," said 11-year-old Kaylle Pielli, who has known Alincy since she was 3. "He was like a really big brother. He's my second big brother."

Friends and teammates said Alincy taught them to be resilient and taught them to work hard.

"Nick always looked on the bright side of everything, everything. We lost a game? Next one, next one. He missed a goal? Next one, next one. He got injured? We’re good, get back on the field start the next day,” Elwood said.

Toward the end of the vigil, the field lights turned off, and candles were in the form Alincy’s #5 as loved ones reflected on the final lesson from their friend.

"With this happening I feel like you should never take life for granted, you never know when someone will be taken from you or whenever it’s your time," Elwood said.

Alincy's soccer team, the PSL Hurricanes, have a game at Swan Park on Sunday that they said they will be playing in his honor.

They will be wearing green armbands, which was his favorite color, according to his teammates.

