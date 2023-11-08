Woman reported missing in Jupiter found dead in waterway

A woman who was reported missing Wednesday morning in Jupiter has been found dead, police said.

The Jupiter Police Department posted on their Facebook page that officers responded to a report of a missing woman in the area of Burt Reynolds Park West.

Officers said the woman was last seen on a boat anchored in the waterway near Burt Reynolds Park West at about 2:40 a.m. but was later reported missing at about 7:45 a.m.

A search of the area took place and the missing woman, whose name has not been released, was found dead in a waterway.

Police said an initial investigation determined that there was no suspicious activity but classified it as an active investigation.

Investigators asked the public that if they had any information about the case to contact the Jupiter Police Department at 561-746-6201.

Scripps Only Content 2023