Construction worker killed after excavator collapse in Delray Beach
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Delray Beach Fire Rescue said a construction worker was killed Thursday after an excavator collapsed onto a dump truck.
Ted White, a spokesman for the Delray Beach Police Department, said the incident happened at 1041 Lewis Cove, just off A1A, roughly one mile south of Atlantic Avenue.
Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a CASE excavator toppled over, crushing the front of a dump truck and smashing the windshield.
In a social media post, Delray Beach Fire Rescue said a construction worker was killed after "being struck by an excavator clearing debris from a demolished home."
Delray Beach Fire Rescue transported the victim, a man, to the hospital, where he was tragically pronounced dead.
Scripps Only Content 2023