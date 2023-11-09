Construction worker killed after excavator collapse in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Delray Beach Fire Rescue said a construction worker was killed Thursday after an excavator collapsed onto a dump truck.

Ted White, a spokesman for the Delray Beach Police Department, said the incident happened at 1041 Lewis Cove, just off A1A, roughly one mile south of Atlantic Avenue.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a CASE excavator toppled over, crushing the front of a dump truck and smashing the windshield.

In a social media post, Delray Beach Fire Rescue said a construction worker was killed after "being struck by an excavator clearing debris from a demolished home."

Delray Beach Fire Rescue transported the victim, a man, to the hospital, where he was tragically pronounced dead.

