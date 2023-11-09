8 suspected gang members linked to 2 homicides

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and prosecutors are expected to announce the arrests of eight suspected gang members tied to two homicides.

A news conference announcing the arrests was scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. at a satellite office of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said gang detectives "conducted an intensive long-term investigation, ultimately being able to put the pieces of the puzzle together to link several cases and take these violent, dangerous suspects off the streets of Palm Beach County."

Eight suspects – Ennis Veillard, Andre Jean, Marquan McGraw, Jamaine Sampson, Harry Mason, Tylor Gaynus, Jadon James and Bobby Cooper – are being charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder with a firearm. All but Cooper also face charges of attempted murder.

