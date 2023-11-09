Couple accused of possessing $414,500 in counterfeit luxury items

By Allen Cone
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Boca Raton couple is accused of possessing $414,500 worth of counterfeit merchandise.

John Fiorenzi, 63, and his wife, Jacqueline Fiorenzi, 58, were arrested Tuesday after a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigation that lasted several months.

In August, deputies received a Crime Stopper tip that the couple was selling luxury items at a substantially reduced cost than the real items.

An undercover deputy conducted a "fact-finding investigation" on Sept. 20 at their Delray Beach-area business, The Salon Delray at 15200 Jog Road, according to the arrest report.

On Oct. 25, the deputy purchased a Louis Vuitton wallet, a Chanel bracelet and Fendi glasses for a total of $165.

The deputy returned on Halloween and bought a Louis Vuitton wallet for $80.

A search warrant at their business and Boca Raton residence on Mohigan Circle revealed counterfeit items, as well as $150,822 in cash, 13 firearms and 104 pounds of ammunition.

They each are facing a felony charge of selling counterfeiting items for less than $20,000. They were released on $3,000 bonds Wednesday.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Suspect in custody after woman shot dead at Boynton Beach apartment complex
Woman unable to shower for 7 years gets helping hand from construction company
Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.
‘It was meant to be’: Woman at animal shelter adopts dog wearing her late pet’s donated bandana
Collapse at Boynton Beach condo complex causes some evacuations

Latest News

Construction worker killed after excavator collapse in Delray Beach
Pearl Harbor survivor planning big December trip
Loyola's Tom Welch and Florida Atlantic's Vladislav Goldin battle for a rebound during the...
Goldin scores 19 as No. 10 Owls open with 75-62 win over Loyola Chicago
3 Palm Beach County residents accused of COVID-19 relief fraud