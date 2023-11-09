Couple accused of possessing $414,500 in counterfeit luxury items

A Boca Raton couple is accused of possessing $414,500 worth of counterfeit merchandise.

John Fiorenzi, 63, and his wife, Jacqueline Fiorenzi, 58, were arrested Tuesday after a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigation that lasted several months.

In August, deputies received a Crime Stopper tip that the couple was selling luxury items at a substantially reduced cost than the real items.

An undercover deputy conducted a "fact-finding investigation" on Sept. 20 at their Delray Beach-area business, The Salon Delray at 15200 Jog Road, according to the arrest report.

On Oct. 25, the deputy purchased a Louis Vuitton wallet, a Chanel bracelet and Fendi glasses for a total of $165.

The deputy returned on Halloween and bought a Louis Vuitton wallet for $80.

A search warrant at their business and Boca Raton residence on Mohigan Circle revealed counterfeit items, as well as $150,822 in cash, 13 firearms and 104 pounds of ammunition.

They each are facing a felony charge of selling counterfeiting items for less than $20,000. They were released on $3,000 bonds Wednesday.

