FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 9, 2023

By WFLX Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Afternoon high temperatures in the low and mid 80s Thursday afternoon with some light showers.

Humidity is creeping up, along with temperatures going up through the rest of week.

Mid to upper 80s for highs in the forecast by the end of the week and weekend.

A better chance for showers is possible this weekend as a front stalls just north of our area.

The next cold front is forecast to arrive next week later Monday and less humid and slightly cooler Tuesday.

Windy conditions are expected as that front passes, and behind the front, the strong northeast wind will bring the chance for showers Tuesday.

A new system will develop along the northern Gulf Coast that will bring the chance for rain and cloudiness throughout the rest of next week.

In the tropics, no new tropical development is expected during at least the next seven days.

