Goldin scores 19 as No. 10 Owls open with 75-62 win over Loyola Chicago

Loyola's Tom Welch and Florida Atlantic's Vladislav Goldin battle for a rebound during the...
Loyola's Tom Welch and Florida Atlantic's Vladislav Goldin battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Vladislav Goldin had 19 points and 10 rebounds and No. 10 Florida Atlantic beat Loyola Chicago 75-62 in the teams' season opener on Wednesday night.

Nick Boyd scored 13, while Johnell Davis and Brandon Weatherspoon added 12 apiece. Boyd and Weatherspoon each hit three 3-pointers, and the balanced Owls showed why they have their sights on the NCAA championship coming off a surprising run to the Final Four. With all five starters back and only one player gone from a team that went 35-4 and got knocked out by San Diego State in the semis on a buzzer-beating jumper, FAU is off to a good start.

The Owls went on a 17-2 run in the first half to break open a two-point game. They withstood several pushes in the second half by Loyola — no stranger to surprising Final Four runs — and opened their sixth season under coach Dusty May on a winning note.

Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May directs his team during the first half against Loyola on...
Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May directs his team during the first half against Loyola on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Chicago.

Philip Alston led the Ramblers with 15 points.

Loyola's Sister Jean was on hand for the game, which was part of a doubleheader sponsored by Barstool Sports, with Arizona State playing Mississippi State later. The beloved 104-year-old nun had to like what she was seeing when Alston scored in the paint to cut it to 24-22.

Weatherspoon quickly quieted the crowd at Wintrust Arena — about 10 miles south of Loyola's home on the Far North Side — when he nailed a 3 to start a 17-2 run. Bryan Greenlee finished it with a layup that bumped the lead to 41-24 with 1:47 remaining in the half.

FAU led by 18 early in the second before Loyola scored 11 straight, pulling within 50-43 on a corner 3 by Patrick Mwamba. But FAU regrouped.

It was 56-48 when Goldin scored on a hook. Boyd scored on a fastbreak layup, Weatherspoon hit a free throw and Jalen Gaffney hit a jumper to bump the lead to 63-48 with just under eight minutes remaining.

