Israel, Palestinian demonstrators hold protest in Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Tensions were high in Boca Raton on Thursday when demonstrators on both sides of the ongoing war involving Israel held a rally.

The protest was held along South Rogers Circle and involved dozens of people, who were pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian, lining the roadway on opposite sides.

Police in Boca Raton handcuffed one person following a protest involving pro-Israel and...
Police in Boca Raton handcuffed one person following a protest involving pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups Nov. 9, 2023.

Organizers in support of Palestine said they were rallying against a company in Boca Raton that they claim is profiting from the conflict.

Boca Raton police were also on hand during the demonstration.

Video from the scene showed at least one person being handcuffed by police.

The White House said Thursday that Israel has agreed to daily "humanitarian pauses" to the fighting in northern Gaza to allow civilians to flee the war zone.

