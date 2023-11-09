Man accused of threatening to kill Fla. Keys judge, defense attorney, prosecutor
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
A Miami man is accused of threatening to kill a Florida Keys judge, his defense attorney and a state prosecutor.
Jerome Sanders, 44, wrote that he was going to kill all three in a Nov. 2 letter addressed to the judge, Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said Thursday.
The letter was written from the Monroe County Detention Center, where Sanders was jailed on drug-related charges.
"I will not tolerate threats made against any member of the criminal justice community," Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement. "This suspect is exactly where he belongs — in jail."
Scripps Only Content 2023