Man shot, killed ex-girlfriend after she refused to get back with him

A man accused of shooting and killing a woman in Boynton Beach appeared before a judge Thursday morning.

Boynton Beach police said Robens Cesar, 41, shot and killed Fridelène Daniel, 34, on Wednesday in her apartment complex located on the 600 block of Meadows Circle at around 9 a.m.

Police arrived at the scene and found the woman dead, lying on the road with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said they arrested Cesar shortly thereafter at a home on the 100 block of Northwest 14th Avenue in Boynton Beach.

According to the arrest report, Cesar told detectives he and Daniel recently broke up and he had been trying to convince her to get back in a relationship with him. Cesar told detectives he could not stand to see her with another man.

Daniel went to the Boynton Beach Police Department to report that Cesar was following and harassing her about 45 minutes before the shooting, according to the police report.

Robens said Daniel reporting him to the police was the final straw and what led to the shooting, the police report stated.

He faces a first-degree murder charge and is being held in the main Palm Beach County jail without bond.

Since Daniel and Cesar were at the Boynton Beach Police Department before the fatal shooting, Boynton Beach police have now launched an internal affairs investigation "to ensure all actions taken were in accordance with established policies and procedures."

The department released following the statement:

The Boynton Beach Police Department is actively investigating events which transpired immediately prior to yesterday's shooting resulting in the loss of a woman's life on November 8th.



The victim and the suspect, identified as Robens Cesar, were at the Boynton Beach Police Department prior to the shooting incident. Based on these events an internal affairs investigation has been authorized to ensure all actions taken were in accordance with established policies and procedures. As in similar cases the involved officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation.



The loss of any life is a tragic event, and the Boynton Beach Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. Our hearts go out to all affected by this unfortunate incident.



We are fully committed to transparency and accountability and we will continue to keep the public informed of any significant developments in this case.





