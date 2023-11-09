Motorcyclist, 48, killed in early-morning Port St. Lucie crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A man was killed overnight after the motorcycle he was riding hit a median in Port St. Lucie overnight, police said.

Investigators said officers responded to the crash at 2:34 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard and Southwest Glenview Court.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that a Harley Davidson Street Glide was traveling west on Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard when it struck the center median, ejecting the driver off of the motorcycle.

The 48-year-old victim, a Port St. Lucie resident, was airlifted to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The name of the man has not been released.

Police said the investigation is still active.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has video surveillance of the incident is asked to call traffic homicide investigator Appelbaum at 772-871-5001.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Suspect in custody after woman shot dead at Boynton Beach apartment complex
Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.
‘It was meant to be’: Woman at animal shelter adopts dog wearing her late pet’s donated bandana
Woman unable to shower for 7 years gets helping hand from construction company
Collapse at Boynton Beach condo complex causes some evacuations

Latest News

A 41-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after police said a woman was gunned down at a Boynton...
Deadly shooting investigation in Boynton Beach
Chief Deputy John Budensiek said the Sheriff's Office has seen six home burglary attempts in...
Mom confronts and scares off robber in Martin County
Florida-bound flight takes off with missing window panes
Man accused of threatening to kill Fla. Keys judge, defense attorney, prosecutor