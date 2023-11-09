Palm Beach County gymnasium caters to all ages and abilities

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department’s Therapeutic Recreation Complex caters to veterans, people with disabilities, and those with developmental differences through a variety of programming by leveling the playing field.

It’s a space to play, learn, socialize, and experience personal growth through recreation, sports, and the arts.

There is adaptive sports equipment for full-contact rugby, basketball, and lacrosse.

Special Olympics has many programs at the complex including softball.

Arts4All has visual and performance arts programs.

And there are clinics hosted by Military Adaptive Court Sports for US veterans like pickleball clinics.

"It's very important for everybody to have a spot to come where they feel comfortable where we make, we make adaptations for everybody to feel comfortable no matter how, what their ability is," said Stacy Staebell, recreation programs coordinator for the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department.

The Parks and Recreation Department says most activities are at no or low cost. To learn more, click here.

