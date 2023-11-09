Rapids Water Park honors military with free admission beginning Veterans Day

By Aja Dorsainvil
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
In honor of Veterans Day, Rapids Water Park is thanking veterans, active duty, retired and reserve military for their service to the United States with free admission to the water park.

Military heroes will receive complimentary admission for themselves, and 50% off admission for up to four accompanying family members, from Nov. 11 through Nov. 26.

A valid military ID, driver's license with Veteran noted or a DD214 card must be presented at the ticket booth to redeem this offer at Rapids Waterpark in Riviera Beach or at the sister park Island H2O Water Park in Orlando.

For more information about Rapids Water Park Military Appreciation Days, click here.

