FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 10, 2023

By WFLX Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - High pressure will build offshore over the next couple of days, and that’s going to create a southeasterly wind for us.

The southeasterly flow will send in a little extra moisture for us. So as a result, we’ll have a couple of showers around as we head into the weekend.

Still a low chance of rain, but a few showers are not out of the question.

Otherwise, it’ll be warm with temperatures in the mid 80s, and it’ll be a bit on the muggy side as well.

Next week, a front will fall into South Florida, and as that happens, the winds will really start to pick up.

Rain chances will increase next week, especially as we head toward Wednesday and Thursday. It looks like it could be quite stormy as a secondary front moves into the picture.

In the tropics, we’re watching an area of disturbed weather in the southern Caribbean for now a low chance of development.

