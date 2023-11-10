Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries

After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her winning ticket with the rainbow.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (Gray News) – A woman in Virginia was granted a stroke of good fortune while paying for groceries Thursday.

Briana Mills noticed the customer in front of her was having a difficult time paying for groceries, so she decided to foot the bill.

As she was leaving the store, Mills decided to pick up a Strike It Rich scratch-off ticket, according to the Virginia Lottery, and won $150,000.

After learning she had won, Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her winning ticket with the rainbow.

According to lottery officials, this is the second top prize claimed in the game, leaving one more unclaimed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Couple accused of possessing $414,500 in counterfeit luxury items
8 suspected gang members linked to 2 fatal shootings
Israel, Palestinian demonstrators hold protest in Boca Raton
Ed Hendrickson is days away from his 103rd birthday and people from around the country are...
WWII veteran receives hundreds of birthday cards for his 103rd birthday

Latest News

A judge sentenced Timothy Crowley, who must also serve five years of probation, on Wednesday,...
Former priest sentenced to year in jail after pleading guilty to sexually abusing altar boy
Jelly Roll accepts the award for Male Video of the Year for "Son of a Sinner" at the CMT Music...
Jelly Roll gets Grammy nomination for Best New Artist
This photo provided by the National Toy Hall of Fame shows their 2023 inductees. From left,...
Cabbage Patch Kids and the Fisher-Price Corn Popper are added to the Toy Hall of Fame
Vice President Kamala Harris makes a statement on abortion access at the White House,...
Harris files paperwork putting Biden on South Carolina’s ballot to kickoff 2024′s Democratic primary