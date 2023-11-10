‘Nope’ star Keke Palmer alleges physical abuse by ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, court documents say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Nope” star Keke Palmer alleges in civil court documents that she suffered physical and emotional abuse at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, with whom she shares a son.

The filing this week in Los Angeles County Superior Court included a request for a domestic violence restraining order against Darius Jackson, 29. Judge Wendy L. Wilcox on Thursday issued a temporary order pending a Dec. 5 hearing.

Telephone messages seeking comment from Jackson were left on voicemail at a number associated with his address as listed in the court filing. The documents did not list any attorney who might comment on his behalf.

Incidents of violence, both recent and in the past, were described in a legal declaration under the actor’s real name, Lauren Palmer. She said she dated Jackson from June 2021 until the relationship ended this past October because of physical and emotional abuse.

“On Sunday, November 5, Darius trespassed into my home, physically attacked me, knocked me over my couch and pinned me down, and stole my phone after I threatened to call the police. This was all caught on home surveillance video,” the declaration said.

Among other incidents, she wrote, Jackson became “irrationally angry” at a party in February 2022 when she showed him a picture of herself in a bikini demonstrating workout results. At home, the declaration stated, she was slammed onto the floor and slapped, and the next morning she was grabbed by the neck and body-slammed onto a stairway.

Palmer, 30, also alleged an incident involving their baby, who was born this past February. Palmer said Jackson started “getting rough” with the baby while changing his diaper and she stepped in, resulting in what almost became “a tug of war.” Palmer said that while she was finishing the diaper change, Jackson struck her on the head and stormed out.

Palmer’s civil action seeks sole legal and physical custody of their son. Representatives for Palmer did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment from the star.

Palmer, who started acting at age 9, had her first big breakthrough with “Akeelah and the Bee.” In addition to her film and television work, she’s also starred on Broadway, released music, hosted talk shows and written a book.

