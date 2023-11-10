Stabbing leads to chase, crash in West Palm Beach

A stabbing led to a chase and crash Friday in West Palm Beach, police said.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said officers responded to a stabbing at 36th Street and N Australian Avenue.

That incident led police on a chase that ended with a crash on Forest Hill Boulevard near the intersection of Dixie Highway.

One person was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center for the stabbing.

Another person was taken to a hospital after the crash on Forest Hill Boulevard.

The conditions of the people who were injured have not been released.

Jachles said one person was been taken into custody in the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

Scripps Only Content 2023