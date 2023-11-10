Stabbing suspect leads police on chase, crash in West Palm Beach

Two people were hurt after a stabbing suspect led police on a chase that ended in a crash Friday in West Palm Beach, police said.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said officers responded to a stabbing at 36th Street and N Australian Avenue at about 3:44 p.m.

Akeem Curtis Malcolm, 32, of Lantana was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center after he was stabbed in the neck following an argument with his attacker, identified by police as Jermaine Terrell Adams, 38, of Riviera Beach.

That incident led police on a chase on and off Interstate 95 that ended with a crash on Forest Hill Boulevard near the intersection of Dixie Highway.

A second person was taken to a hospital after the suspect crashed into two cars on Forest Hill Boulevard, injuring one person who suffered minor injuries.

Police said Adams was eventually boxed in by West Palm Beach police detectives, also striking two of their vehicles, before being taken into custody.

Jachles said Adams faces charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding.

"(Adams) said that this argument [that resulted in the stabbing] was over a crack pipe," Jachles said. "The victim said it was over clothes. Regardless of what it was over, we know that we have one bad guy off the streets that had warrants out."

Despite being stabbed, police said Malcolm declined to press charges against Adams in connection with the attack.

Jachles said Malcolm was in good condition at St. Mary's Medical Center.

