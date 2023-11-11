Mother of 4 described as 'superwoman' dies from bacterial infection

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A West Palm Beach family is grieving after a mother of four, who was a two-time cancer survivor, died suddenly from a rare bacterial infection.

Chris Calvert spoke with WPTV Friday as he continues to mourn the loss of his wife, Elizabeth Jane Calvert, 58. He said he finds comfort in knowing she is leaving behind a lasting legacy.

"What she did, I mean, I think the better question is what didn't she do," he said. "Probably superwoman is the best way to describe her."

Most knew her as Jenny. She was a mom to four adopted children, a sports coach, a special needs teacher, a second-degree black belt and an active member of her church.

Chris Calvert shares with WPTV reporter Cassandra Garcia about the lasting legacy of his wife.
"Anyone that has ever met Jenny — she leaves a mark," Chris Calvert said. "She has an infectious smile, such a fun and loving and caring personality and a huge heart — a heart for people and kids."

On Wednesday, Jenny died suddenly from a bacterial infection.

"It happened really all so fast," Chris Calvert said. "They said, 'Hey, we need to operate.' I kissed her goodbye, and she just never became stable enough to continue."

Jenny was also a two-time cancer survivor.

"It was stage-four cancer, so honestly I could have probably lost her then," Chris Calvert said. "She held on for us. She's a fighter."

Even in the darkest of times, he's remembering the good moments.

"The time we had together was wonderful," Chris Calvert said. "I wouldn't trade it for the world."

