Night at the museum lands Martin County burglar in jail

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A night at the museum later ended with a morning in jail for a Martin County burglary suspect, deputies said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said employees at the Elliott Museum on Hutchinson Island walked into work Friday morning and were surprised to find a man inside.

Investigators said the burglary suspect, identified as Jason Allen Dark, 42, of Port St. Lucie was in the process of stealing several items from the museum.

They said he got inside the museum through an unlocked door, taking advantage of his "after-hours tour."

When deputies arrived, they said Dark surrendered.

Inside his backpack, investigators said he had items that he took from the museum, as well as a knife.

Dark was taken to the Martin County jail and faces burglary and theft charges.

