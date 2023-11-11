Woman killed by freight train in Tequesta

A woman was fatally struck by a freight train in Tequesta, a police spokesman said Saturday.

The pedestrian was in her 30s and she was struck around 4:50 p.m. Friday by a Florida East Coast Railway train at Tequesta Drive and Old Dixie Highway. Traffic was diverted to County Line Road or Riverside Drive.

Emir Yildiz told WPTV said it hasn't been determined whether it was a suicide or accident.

These tracks are also used by Brightline.

Scripps Only Content 2023