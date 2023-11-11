Woman killed by freight train in Tequesta

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
A woman was fatally struck by a freight train in Tequesta, a police spokesman said Saturday.

The pedestrian was in her 30s and she was struck around 4:50 p.m. Friday by a Florida East Coast Railway train at Tequesta Drive and Old Dixie Highway. Traffic was diverted to County Line Road or Riverside Drive.

Emir Yildiz told WPTV said it hasn't been determined whether it was a suicide or accident.

These tracks are also used by Brightline.

