East Carolina's Conrad kicks 5 FGs in 22-7 win over FAU

Andrew Conrad kicked five field goals after Gerald Green's 18-yard first-quarter touchdown run and East Carolina cruised to a 22-7 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

The game's lone touchdown came after Julien Davis blocked a punt by Florida Atlantic's Logan Lupo that Jackson Barker recovered at the Owls' 27-yard line. Green found the end zone three plays later.

Conrad kicked a 46-yard field goal to give East Carolina (2-8, 1-5 American Athletic Conference) a 10-0 lead 52 seconds into the second quarter. Michael Johnson Jr. answered with a 3-yard touchdown run to pull Florida Atlantic (4-6, 3-3) within three points. Conrad added a 47-yard field goal to put the Pirates up 13-7 at the half.

After a scoreless third quarter, Conrad was successful from 43, 46 and 40 yards out to complete the scoring.

Alex Flinn completed 18 of 30 passes for 156 yards with one interception for East Carolina. Chase Sowell had five catches for 72 yards.

Daniel Richardson completed 24 of 36 passes for 151 yards with one interception for the Owls.

East Carolina finished with 237 yards of offense, 63 more than FAU.

