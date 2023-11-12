Jewish temple celebrates 100 years while helping locals find peace amid war

As the war rages on in Israel, Temple Israel in West Palm Beach is marking 100 years in the community, while helping local Jews find peace and healing during this difficult time.

Rabbi Carlie Daniels said, “it’s an opportunity to know that both in joy and in struggle this community has been here for 100 years and will continue to be here and we show our strength and we show our pride as a community when we gather to celebrate.”

Temple Israel is the oldest Jewish organization in Palm Beach County. Its members take pride in the fact that the overall Jewish community has grown since.

Marty List, Temple Israel co-president said, “the fact that there are now fifty congregations certainly speaks to how large the Jewish community has gotten.”

For Zelda Mason, the commitment to this temple has been a long one. She's proud of how far they've come.

“I've been a member here for 62 years,” Mason said. “We have been through good times and bad times and hard times which were going through now worldwide, but somehow we all pull together and become one big family and we stand united.”

Even as they mark this local milestone, their thoughts are with those in the Middle East.

"Temple Israel has had the opportunity for 100 years to stand with our Jewish community to stand with Israel and will continue to do that," Rabbi Carlie Daniels said.

Her husband, Ryan Daniels, also is a rabbi at the reform temple.

