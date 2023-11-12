Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A 33-year-old motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries when the person was ejected in Port St. Lucie, police said.

The crash was reported at 4:39 p.m. Saturday at Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard and Southwest Aster, west of Florida's Turnpike, according to an X.com post.

The operator was traveling east on Port St. Lucie Boulevard and struck a curbed median, and was ejected.

The person was airlifted to a hospital.

On Sunday, spokesperson Sgt. Dominick Mesiti told WPTV said the person had "non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive."

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has video surveillance of the incident, are asked to Traffic Homicide Investigator Appelbaum at 772-871-5001.

