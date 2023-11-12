Pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run in Delray Beach

Police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash of a 71-year-old pedestrian on Saturday night in Delray Beach.

The incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. at 1301 SW 10th Ave, according to a news release Sunday.

Witnesses at the scene reported that the unidentified man was walking when he was struck by the vehicle.

He died at the scene, police said.

The driver fled the scene, heading southbound toward Linton Boulevard, police said.

The vehicle is described as a dark cherry red or dark-colored 2013 to 2016 Chevy Malibu believed to have sustained significant damage to its front end, including the grill, headlights, windshield and the front-end driver’s side fog light cover.

Police are actively seeking information from the public to locate the responsible driver. If you have any information that may aid in this investigation, contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Henry Lugo at 561-243-7800.

