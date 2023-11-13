Disney Cruise Line to begin setting sail from Port Everglades

A person leans against the railing of the docked Disney Magic cruise ship at PortMiami amid the...
A person leans against the railing of the docked Disney Magic cruise ship at PortMiami amid the virus outbreak on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami. President Donald Trump tweeted yesterday that at his request Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC have all agreed to suspend outbound cruises as the world tries to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. A on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If you enjoy taking a vacation on a Disney Cruise Line ship, you now have a new option when departing on your trip.

Port Everglades announced last week that Disney Cruise Line now has a second homeport in Broward County. Its other port is Port Canaveral in Brevard County.

Starting Nov. 20, the Disney Dream will call Port Everglades its homeport year-round at a specially designed cruise terminal dedicated to Disney Cruise Line guests. The ship will set sail on four- and five-day trips to the Bahamas and western Caribbean.

The partnership with Disney includes a 15-year agreement with one ship to be homeported in Port Everglades year-round and joined by a second, seasonal ship, to be announced, in 2025.

The agreement supports an estimated 1,111 direct local jobs, generating $31.6 million in wages and $12.3 million in state and local taxes over the 15-year term, according to a study by research company Martin Associates.

