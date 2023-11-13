Expert resume advice to help you land the job

It takes an average of five months to find a new job
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(InvestigateTV) — About 12.4 million Americans look for new employment opportunities each month, according to a report from StandOut CV.

Trevor Bogan, the regional director of the Americas at Top Employers Institute, recommended job seekers to use a quality resume formatting tool. A quick Google search can yield ideas on how to stay organized.

Bogan said when working on a resume, make sure to match specific skills and experience to the posted job description.

“Also, when you’re looking for an opportunity, you really want to have your resume formatted to a lot of the keywords that the job is describing,” Bogan suggested. “So, if it is looking for someone who has this specific project management skill or this specific I.T. or software skill, you really want to make sure that that’s present in your resume so those things can align.”

This helps your resume catch the eye of the recruiter, Bogan said. He also recommended job seekers utilize all the platforms to look for job, from a company’s website, to Indeed and LinkedIn.

He said LinkedIn is especially helpful for finding contacts already working for companies of interest.

“That gives you a leg up to really make sure if you don’t hear something and then always tell people, give yourself least 7 to 10 days, if you don’t hear anything, connect with that person on LinkedIn and just message them real quick and say, ‘Hey, I applied for this role. I’m really interested. I feel like my skills align to the position. Love to just get some feedback from you. See where I stand in the roll,’” Bogan said.

Bogan shared some big resume “don’ts”:

  • Don’t have any mistakes on a resume – no misspellings or typos.
  • Don’t make resumes too long and hard to read.
  • Don’t always go back 10-15 years on a resume, just make it relevant to current skills.

Bogan said a good, succinct resume may help get the desired role quickly.

