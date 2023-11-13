FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 13, 2023

We’re going to see an increasing chance of rain as we head into the next several days.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - We’re going to see an increasing chance of rain as we head into the next several days.

An area of lower pressure will develop in the Gulf of Mexico, and that’s going to move across the peninsula Wednesday and Thursday. That’s when we’ll have our best chance of picking up some showers and storms.

The winds will pick on up, too. It will start to get gustier as we had into the next few days. Wind gusts of 30 mph or stronger at times.

We’re also going to pick up some good rainfall by the middle of the week.

We could pick up several inches of rain, and flooding could be a concern for Wednesday and Thursday.

But all of this does pull away from us as we head toward the weekend and we will see improving weather by then.

In the tropics, we continue to watch an area of disturbed weather in the southern Caribbean. Right now, it has a moderate chance of developing.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
400-pound pig removed from West Palm Beach home
Woman killed by freight train in Tequesta
Here’s where a Brightline station might be located in Martin County
Pedestrian walking to apartment struck, killed in hit-and-run in Delray Beach

Latest News

High pressure will build offshore over the next couple of days, and that’s going to create a...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 10, 2023
High pressure will build offshore over the next couple of days, and that’s going to create a...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 10, 2023
Afternoon high temperatures in the low and mid 80s Thursday afternoon with some light showers.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 9, 2023
Afternoon high temperatures in the low and mid 80s Thursday afternoon with some light showers.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 9, 2023