Hundreds of teachers receive free turkey ahead of Thanksgiving

More than 300 staff members and teachers at a high school in Palm Beach County can check one big item from their Thanksgiving grocery shopping list.

Students and volunteers gave each employee at John I. Leonard High School in Greenacres a frozen turkey to take home for the holidays as a big "thank you" for all they do.

Teachers, like Casey Beck, who works with students with intellectual disabilities, and coaches baseball at the high school said this was a much-welcomed surprise, especially when times are tough and the holidays are closing in.

“A little recognition like that goes a long way,” he said. “We’re very thankful and it was a nice surprise right before the holidays.”

He said no matter how long a teacher has been on the job, there’s still a struggle to make ends meet.

“A lot of teachers, we’re struggling too,” he said.

It’s the fifth time the organization Eat Better, Live Better has hosted something like this. The organization’s founder, Debra Tendrich, told WPTV the group works towards tackling food insecurity and child obesity in our region.

Tendrich said recently they’ve noticed more and more teachers needing help with groceries.

“Cost of living has gone up, teachers are spending more money out of their own pockets to support the kids’ hygiene and food and other needs for supplies,” she said. “The least we could do is celebrate the teachers during thanksgiving and let them go off on their holiday vacation knowing the community cares.”

The organization said the school was nominated by the community for this surprise gift of gratitude.

