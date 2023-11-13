Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott announces he is dropping out of race

In this image from Senate Television video, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., delivers the Republican...
In this image from Senate Television video, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., delivers the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Washington. (Senate Television via AP)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:20 PM EST
Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott announced late Sunday that he was dropping out of the 2024 race, about two months before the start of voting in Iowa's leadoff caucuses.

The South Carolina senator made the surprise announcement on “Sunday Night in America” with Trey Gowdy. The news comes as Scott continued to struggle in the polls and just days after the third Republican primary debate, in which he again failed to break through.

His campaign spokesperson Nathan Brand confirmed the news to The Associated Press. Gowdy said after the interview that the announcement surprised him.

Scott, the Senate’s only Black Republican, announced his intention to run in May. He entered the race with more cash than any other Republican candidate but couldn't find a lane in a field dominated by former President Donald Trump.

Republican presidential candidates from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former UN...
Republican presidential candidates from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., stand on stage before a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by NBC News, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami.

Scott was among the five candidates at the debate Wednesday in Miami.

