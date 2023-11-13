South Palm Beach woman, 73, killed in hit-and-run crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A driver hit and killed a 73-year-old woman who was crossing a road in South Palm Beach on Friday, deputies said.

Investigators said Hatixhe Laiqi of South Palm Beach was walking across the 3500 block of S Ocean Boulevard just after 6 p.m. when she was hit by an SUV.

Despite hitting the woman, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the driver continued to head north on S Ocean Boulevard.

Laiqi was pronounced dead at the scene after officials arrived.

The sheriff's office said they are looking for a 2016 to 2017 GMC Terrain that is possibly black. They said the SUV will have significant damage to the front driver's side.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Investigator Robert Stephan or Crime Stoppers at 561-688-3000.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
400-pound pig removed from West Palm Beach home
Woman killed by freight train in Tequesta
Here’s where a Brightline station might be located in Martin County
Pedestrian walking to apartment struck, killed in hit-and-run in Delray Beach

Latest News

Dolphins designate running back De'Von Achane to return from IR
Hundreds of teachers receive free turkey ahead of Thanksgiving
Fort Pierce woman sentenced to 2 years in prison for abandoning dogs
Here's how much you need to make to afford a home in America