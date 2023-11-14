Final hurdle awaits Wellington equestrian development

After months of consideration and discussion, the Wellington Lifestyle Partners proposal is finally heading to a final vote with a scheduled council meeting that begins on Tuesday night.

The meeting may actually extend for two more days considering the anticipated participation of residents in the public hearing.

"That's why we've allocated three days in the event we need all three days, and that's not to say we won't need more," village manager Jim Barnes said.

Wellington village manager Jim Barnes discusses the public hearing on the proposed development.

In a video posted on their website, Wellington Lifestyle Partners stated that they have listened and learned from the feedback and criticism of their plan. A north component of the proposal includes a golf community while a south component includes expanded equestrian facilities and grounds.

"Throughout this application process, we have strived to engage with the community and respond to feedback," Paige Bellissimo Nunez, the executive vice president of Wellington Lifestyle Partners, said. "We have greatly modified our applications."

Wellington resident Janet Kozzi shares her thoughts on the proposed development.

Wellington Lifestyle Partners is seeking to solidify the village's position as an equestrian center with a projected 50 additional acres for showgrounds over what exists now.

Some of the public input has centered on concerns over new development and traffic in the village.

"I don't know how good it is for all the people in Wellington, but for the equestrian people, it's very good," Wellington resident Janet Kozzi, who admits she is now an equestrian person, said.

Scripps Only Content 2023