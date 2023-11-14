Final hurdle awaits Wellington equestrian development

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After months of consideration and discussion, the Wellington Lifestyle Partners proposal is finally heading to a final vote with a scheduled council meeting that begins on Tuesday night.

The meeting may actually extend for two more days considering the anticipated participation of residents in the public hearing.

"That's why we've allocated three days in the event we need all three days, and that's not to say we won't need more," village manager Jim Barnes said.

Wellington village manager Jim Barnes discusses the public hearing on the proposed development.
Wellington village manager Jim Barnes discusses the public hearing on the proposed development.

In a video posted on their website, Wellington Lifestyle Partners stated that they have listened and learned from the feedback and criticism of their plan. A north component of the proposal includes a golf community while a south component includes expanded equestrian facilities and grounds.

"Throughout this application process, we have strived to engage with the community and respond to feedback," Paige Bellissimo Nunez, the executive vice president of Wellington Lifestyle Partners, said. "We have greatly modified our applications."

Wellington resident Janet Kozzi shares her thoughts on the proposed development.
Wellington resident Janet Kozzi shares her thoughts on the proposed development.

Wellington Lifestyle Partners is seeking to solidify the village's position as an equestrian center with a projected 50 additional acres for showgrounds over what exists now.

Some of the public input has centered on concerns over new development and traffic in the village.

"I don't know how good it is for all the people in Wellington, but for the equestrian people, it's very good," Wellington resident Janet Kozzi, who admits she is now an equestrian person, said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mayor drops wind coverage after learning about $10K price hike
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) plays in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the...
Heat vs. Hornets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 14
Fort Pierce woman sentenced to 2 years in prison for abandoning dogs
400-pound pig removed from West Palm Beach home

Latest News

Palestinians, allies push for ceasefire during rally at Florida Capitol
Israeli soldier held hostage confirmed dead; mom visited Palm Beach County
Vero Beach still waiting to repair boardwalks year after Hurricane Nicole
Dreyfoos School of the Arts vocal students to be opening act for Luke Bryan