FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 14, 2023

A flood watch has already been placed, in advance, for the anticipation of heavy rainfall developing later Wednesday and lasting into Thursday.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - A wet and unsettled weather pattern going into mid-week.

In the meantime, Tuesday will be cloudy and showery with gusty winds developing by the afternoon.

Expect on and off showers and lots of cloud cover Tuesday. Spotty showers will develop late today in the Palm Beaches.

Afternoon temperatures in the low 80s with sticky conditions, while the winds gust from the east up to 35 mph.

It stays windy through Thursday, along with the tropical downpours arriving Wednesday afternoon, first in Palm Beach County then spreading north into the Treasure Coast.

The heaviest rain is from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning. This is when the flood watch is in effect since two to five inches of rainfall are possible with locally higher amounts in a short period of time.

A little drier on Friday and especially sunnier by the weekend.

In the tropics, a tropical depression could form late this week while an area of disturbed weather moves from the Caribbean Sea and across eastern Cuba and Hispaniola.

