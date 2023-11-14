Invasive ticks are expanding in the US, researchers say

FILE - Researchers say an invasive tick species is expanding in the U.S.
FILE - Researchers say an invasive tick species is expanding in the U.S.(John Tann / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - Asian longhorned ticks are spreading across the United States.

Researchers said the invasive species arrived in the Western Hemisphere in 2017, but they are now sounding the alarm after three cows in Ohio died from tens of thousands of bites.

According to an analysis published in the Journal of Medical Entomology, scientists gathered nearly 10,000 ticks in just 90 minutes at the cow pasture.

In addition to Ohio, the invasive species has been spotted in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Researchers say the ticks can reproduce quickly, hide in tall grass and survive in harsh conditions.

It is still unclear whether they can pass diseases to humans, but they appear to be less attracted to human skin.

