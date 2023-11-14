Pink to give away 2,000 banned books at South Florida concerts

Pop singer Pink will give away 2,000 banned books at her two shows in South Florida this week.

The singer is teaming up with literacy and free speech group PEN America and Florida bookseller Books & Books for the giveaway.

"Books have held a special joy for me from the time I was a child, and that's why I am unwilling to stand by and watch while books are banned by schools," Pink said in a statement. "It's especially hateful to see authorities take aim at books about race and racism and against LGBTQ authors and those of color. We have made so many strides toward equality in this country and no one should want to see this progress reversed. This is why I am supporting PEN America in its work and why I agree with them: no more banned books."

Today, singer-songwriter and global pop icon P!nk announced she will team up with the free expression organization PEN America and Florida bookseller @BooksandBooks to give away 2,000 banned books at her upcoming concerts in Florida. https://t.co/vbF2culNkt — PEN America (@PENamerica) November 13, 2023

Pink has concert stops at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Tuesday and Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on Wednesday.

As part of her "Trustfall Tour," the singer will give away four books that have appeared in PEN America's Index of Banned Books: "The Family Book," by Todd Parr, "The Hill We Climb," by Amanda Gorman, "Beloved," by Toni Morrison and a book from "Girls Who Code," founded by Reshma Saujani.

The singer first made the announcement Sunday during an Instagram live with PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel and Gorman.

Representatives with PEN American said more than 40% of all book bans in the U.S. occurred in Florida school districts. The group said 33 school districts in Florida have accounted for 1,406 book ban cases.

