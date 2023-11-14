Pink to give away 2,000 banned books at South Florida concerts

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pop singer Pink will give away 2,000 banned books at her two shows in South Florida this week.

The singer is teaming up with literacy and free speech group PEN America and Florida bookseller Books & Books for the giveaway.

"Books have held a special joy for me from the time I was a child, and that's why I am unwilling to stand by and watch while books are banned by schools," Pink said in a statement. "It's especially hateful to see authorities take aim at books about race and racism and against LGBTQ authors and those of color. We have made so many strides toward equality in this country and no one should want to see this progress reversed. This is why I am supporting PEN America in its work and why I agree with them: no more banned books."

Pink has concert stops at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Tuesday and Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on Wednesday.

As part of her "Trustfall Tour," the singer will give away four books that have appeared in PEN America's Index of Banned Books: "The Family Book," by Todd Parr, "The Hill We Climb," by Amanda Gorman, "Beloved," by Toni Morrison and a book from "Girls Who Code," founded by Reshma Saujani.

The singer first made the announcement Sunday during an Instagram live with PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel and Gorman.

Representatives with PEN American said more than 40% of all book bans in the U.S. occurred in Florida school districts. The group said 33 school districts in Florida have accounted for 1,406 book ban cases.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mayor drops wind coverage after learning about $10K price hike
400-pound pig removed from West Palm Beach home
Fort Pierce woman sentenced to 2 years in prison for abandoning dogs
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) plays in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the...
Heat vs. Hornets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 14

Latest News

A flood watch has already been placed, in advance, for the anticipation of heavy rainfall...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 14, 2023
Driver, vehicle located in South Palm Beach hit-and-run that killed woman
Ex-mother-in-law of murdered FSU law professor arrested in South Florida
Care packages to military members getting a boost