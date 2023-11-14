Police: Suspect caught after stolen city camera sends images of him to department

A city-installed game camera was stolen and continued to send images of the suspect.
A city-installed game camera was stolen and continued to send images of the suspect.(Live Oak Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVE OAK, Texas (Gray News) – Authorities in Texas arrested a man after a camera installed by the city was stolen but continued to send images to the police department.

The Live Oak Police Department made a Facebook post on Monday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The department said a city-installed game camera had been stolen. However, the camera still transmitted images to the officials, with many images featuring the suspect in detail.

Police shared the images with the Del Rio Police Department, which also shared them on its social media pages.

Eventually, the suspect was located and taken into custody, according to the department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mayor drops wind coverage after learning about $10K price hike
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) plays in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the...
Heat vs. Hornets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 14
Fort Pierce woman sentenced to 2 years in prison for abandoning dogs
400-pound pig removed from West Palm Beach home

Latest News

New York City Mayor Eric Adams leaves a news conference at Manhattan's downtown heliport, after...
NYC mayor deflects key questions on FBI probe, but he insists the law was followed
FILE - This image provided by the Delaware Department of Justice shows Keith Gibson. On Monday,...
Suspected serial killer faces life in prison after being convicted of 2 murders by Delaware jury
FAU extends interim president Stacy Volnick's term through next year
Children's Defense Fund program director Graciela Camarena poses for a photo in Pharr, Texas,...
Biden administration slow to act as millions are booted off Medicaid, advocates say