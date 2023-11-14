Taylor Swift-themed cruise ship to set sail from South Florida in 2024

A Taylor Swift-themed cruise ship will set sail from South Florida next year.

Billed as the "In My Cruise Era" trip, the four-night Bahamian cruise was organized by travel agents and self-proclaimed "Swifties" Jessica Malerman, Nicole Rivera and Shelby Reyes of Marvelous Mouse Travels.

Departing Oct. 21, the day after Swift's third and final concert date at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, the Allure of the Seas will take "Swifties" to Coco Cay – Royal Caribbean's private island – and Nassau before returning to PortMiami.

Swift-themed activities include friendship bracelet swapping, themed dance parties and karaoke, "Taylor" trivia and nightly "Eras" outfits.

Prices range from $1,573 for an interior room to $1,967 for an oceanview balcony. Anyone interested can complete a stateroom request form on the agency's website.

