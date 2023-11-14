Woman, 87, hit and killed while crossing Haverhill Road

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
An 87-year-old woman was hit and killed Tuesday morning near West Palm Beach, deputies said.

The fatal crash occurred at 6:46 a.m. on Haverhill Road near the intersection of Eadie Place.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the victim, Theresa Thirbenny, was walking west to east across Haverhill Road.

While crossing the road, she was hit by a man driving southbound in a 2017 Toyota Corolla.

The collision sent Thirbenny over the hood of the vehicle and onto the road.

Deputies said the driver stopped at the scene.

Thirbenny was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

