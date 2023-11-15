2 areas have chance for tropical development

Two areas of unsettled weather, including one that could lead to severe flooding in South Florida on Wednesday and Thursday, have the chance to develop into tropical systems over the coming days.

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist said an area of low pressure developing to the southwest of us will bring heavy rain and gusty winds on Wednesday through Thursday morning.

A flood watch has been issued for parts of Palm Beach County, along with Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties until Thursday.

Flood Watch 11/15/23

Once it passes over Florida and reaches the Atlantic Ocean, it has a low chance to develop into a tropical system.

"With that said, it's still gonna become a major system, possibly a mid-latitude low. Kind of like what you see, like a nor'easter," Correa said. "Because eventually, that's gonna be a huge impact for parts of the northeast."

WPTV First Alert Weather tropical update, Nov. 15, 2023.

Meanwhile, Correa said a tropical depression could form late this week as another area of disturbed weather moves from the Caribbean Sea and across eastern Cuba and Hispaniola.

That area has a 30% chance of tropical development over the next two days and 50% chance over the next seven days.

WPTV First Alert Weather tropical update, Nov. 15, 2023.

"Interests in Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, the southeastern Bahamas, and the Turks and Caicos Islands should monitor the progress of this system," the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday.

The NHC added that, regardless of development, this system has the "potential to produce heavy rains over portions of the Caribbean coast of Central America and the Greater Antilles through the weekend."

