2 men rescued from sinking boat in Intracoastal Waterway

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Martin County marine deputies rescued two people from a sinking boat in the Intracoastal Waterway.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office posted on social media that high winds and choppy waves may have caused the 15-foot skiff to take on water Tuesday night near Island Way.

Two men were on board the boat when it started to sink.

Mark Cocorullo was outside his back door when he saw two men pulling their crab traps.

"At some point, a wave went over the bow of the boat and it flooded the boat," Cocorullo said.

Cocorullo then called 911.

A Martin County Sheriff's Office deputy observes the sunken boat in the Intracoastal Waterway on Nov. 15, 2023.

Martin County Sheriff's Office marine deputies who were patrolling the Intracoastal rescued both men before the skiff went underwater. Neither of the men were hurt.

"Their vessel got swamped, took on too much water to where the bilge pump couldn't keep up with and it ended up sinking," Deputy Daniel Hill said.

An image posted by the Martin County Sheriff's Office showed only the boat's canopy visible among the rough waves.

