2 men rescued from sinking boat in Martin County Intracoastal Waterway

Martin County marine deputies rescued two people from a sinking boat in the Intracoastal Waterway on Tuesday night.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office posted on social media that high winds and choppy waves may have caused the 15-foot skiff to take on water in the Intracoastal near Island Way.

The sheriff's office said two men were on board the boat when it started to sink.

MCSO Marine Unit deputies who were patrolling the Intracoastal rescued both men before the skiff went underwater. Neither of the men were hurt.

An image posted by the Martin County Sheriff's Office showed only the boat's canopy visible among the rough waves.

