Arson investigator responds to Lake Worth Beach car fire

An arson investigator responded to a Lake Worth Beach condominium building early Wednesday morning after a Mercedes-Benz caught fire, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said deputies arrived at the Alora Condominiums, located in the 10 block of South Palmway, at approximately 3:15 a.m.

Neighbors said a 2014 Mercedes-Benz S550 had caught fire in a parking garage.

Our WPTV news crew at the scene saw the front of the vehicle badly charred.

The sheriff's office said Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded and extinguished the flames. A fire rescue arson investigator also came to determine the cause of the blaze, Barbera said.

At this point, it's unclear if this was a case of arson.

No one was hurt, and the sheriff's office said it appears there was no additional property damage.

