Broward County Public Schools closed Thursday due to rain, flooding

Broward County Public Schools announced all of its schools and district officers will be closed Thursday due to the heavy rain and flooding threats.

The district tweeted Wednesday night that all school activities, events, field trips, sporting events, scheduled meetings, other planned events and evening classes are also canceled on Thursday.

Employees and personnel will be canvassing schools to assess any damage or water intrusion, officials said.

NBC Miami reporter Niko Clemmons helps Steven Getchell (right) push his stranded vehicle out of flood waters in Oakland Park on Nov. 14, 2023.

A washout on Wednesday was leaving streets flooded, causing traffic nightmares and delaying hundreds of flights at local airports.

A majority of the metro South Florida area was under a Flash Flood Warning, with more rain expected to fall overnight.

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Terminal Drive quickly flooded forcing some drivers to go off the roadway to get past the high water.

Others plowed through before the road was closed.

Inside, travelers were experiencing dozens of delays. By 5 p.m., more than 150 flights were delayed at FLL, along with three flights canceled.

At Miami International Airport, another 136 delays were reported Wednesday.

Out at the beaches, gusty winds and heavy rain led to the red flags indicating "no swimming" being brought out.

"We were a little bummed at first, but it is cool to see nature do its thing out here," said Brittany Hertzberg, visiting South Florida from Flint, Michigan.

On Hollywood Beach, some didn't let the rains damper their routines. Runners were running, people were strolling the sand, including one woman on a treasure hunt despite winds gusting in the 20 mph range.

Sammy Stagman had low expectations as he headed to his restaurant gig Wednesday morning.

"It is going to be slow, I think, but you gotta try and make a dollar as much as we can," he said. "So sometimes we will close down because I work on the dock, so sometimes the weather is too bad, no one is going to sit out there in this windy weather, so we will see."

In Lauderdale Lakes, crews worked to clear a tree that fell on two cars. The owner said he thinks it happened late Tuesday night.

The wet weather also made for some slick conditions out on the roadways, leading to crashes in some cases.

Around 2 p.m., cameras showed a crash on Interstate 595 west of Interstate 95 that had traffic backed up.

Another video from Only in Dade showed a downed traffic light along Coral Way near Southwest 13th Street in Miami.

In Edgewater, crews were out as a water pump worked to prevent significant flooding on Northeast 23rd Street.

Up in Oakland Park, which experienced flooding Tuesday night, more streets were again covered with water Wednesday.

The flash flood warning in Broward and Miami-Dade is until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Kathleen King was among the drivers who encountered flood waters in Oakland Park on Nov. 14, 2023.

Kathleen King took her daughter to dance class Tuesday night. On her way back, she received a flash flood warning alert on her phone, but it was too late.

"I made a poor choice on which road was not going to be flooded on my way back," King said. "When the water started coming in the car, I did manage to find a driveway and get out of the water, but you couldn't go anywhere."

King was also stuck in her car for hours off North Dixie Highway. She called her husband to come pick her up but had to leave her car behind, like so many others.

"I had my phone, played some solitaire, read the news, some TikToks," King said.

Scripps Only Content 2023