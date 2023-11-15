Dirt bike rider dies after striking 2 parked vehicles

A 33-year-old Port St. Lucie man has died after sustaining serious injuries in a dirt bike crash last week, police said.

Investigators said the wreck happened Nov. 9 on Northwest Bayshore Boulevard near the intersection of Northwest Riverside Drive just before 8:30 p.m.

Police said a Kawasaki dirt bike was traveling south on Northwest Bayshore Boulevard when the dirt bike left the road and struck a parked vehicle in a driveway, ejecting the driver off of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle continued into the neighboring driveway and struck a second parked vehicle along with an overhead garage door.

The driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police said the man, whose name has not been released, later died from his injuries Tuesday evening.

Police said they are continuing to actively investigate the wreck.

