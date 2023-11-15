Florida deputies remove alligator from hotel bathtub

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Authorities have released bodycam video showing the moment Orange County deputies were called to remove an alligator from a hotel bathtub in September.

A 25-year-old woman was cited after Florida Fish and Wildlife officials said she was caught keeping an alligator in a bathtub at the Grove Resort and Water Park in Winter Garden.

FWC officials said the woman told them she was just borrowing the reptile from Croc Encounters, a wildlife park near Tampa, where she used to work.

Officials cited her with unlawful possession of an alligator. The baby gator was returned to the park safely.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Mayor drops wind coverage after learning about $10K price hike
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) plays in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the...
Heat vs. Hornets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 14
Taylor Swift-themed cruise ship to set sail from South Florida in 2024

Latest News

Councilwoman Julia Botel not seeking third term
2 areas have chance for tropical development
A windy and wet Wednesday as a non-tropical low-pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico sends...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 15, 2023
2 men rescued from sinking boat in Martin County Intracoastal Waterway